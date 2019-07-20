Uncasville - Richard G. Donovan Sr., of Uncasville, passed away unexpectedly July 18, 2019, after a short illness, He was born July 8, 1943, in New London to the late John K. Donovan, Sr. and Josephine (Santos) Donovan. He was the beloved husband of Mary Grace (LaRiviere) Donovan for 46 years.



Richard was a proud member of the New London Police Department for 10 years until an injury forced him to retire. Richard then went on to work with the Department of Developmental Services for the State of Connecticut. He then worked for and retired from the Veterans' Administration.



He spent his retirement years enjoying traveling with Mary Grace to many countries and state parks throughout the United States. He also spent many hours attending his grandchildren's events, including horse shows, football and baseball games, and swim meets. Richard's greatest joys and accomplishments were his family.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Philip (Dawn) McDermott, Eileen (Shawn) Johnson, Brian (Katherine) McDermott, Stephen (Lisa) McDermott, Richard Jr. (Annie) Donovan, and Dawn Autullo; and his loving grandchildren, Chelsea, Matthew, Kevin, Megan, Stephanie, Alison, Michael, Abbey, Tiffany and Ron Jr. He is also survived by his brothers, John K. (Pearl) Donovan, Jr., William P. (Mari-Louise) Donovan and sister-in-law Helene Mosher; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Walter L. Mosher, Jr.; and his nephew Michael Mosher.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. John Church, 22 Maple Ave, Uncasville. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Rd, Uncasville.



Donations in his memory may be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham St, Norwich, CT 06360. Published in The Day on July 20, 2019