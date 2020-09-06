South Lyme - Richard G. Sagan Sr., 92, passed away Sept. 3, 2020. He was the son of the late Charles and Christine Sagan. He was married to Elizabeth (Betty) Ferris Sagan for almost 70 years.
With his brothers, he owned and operated the well-renowned and popular Sagan Cafeteria in downtown Hartford for twenty years. After selling the business, he pursued his hobby of flying. He earned his instructor's certificate and worked for Air Kaman at Bradley Field. He then became a corporate pilot, flying exclusively for Cigna.
Mr. Sagan was active over 60 years in the Masonic Fraternity, having received the Pierpont Edwards Medal in bronze for distinguished service. He was district deputy for District 7B, secretary of Estuary Lodge No. 43, a member of Silas Deane Lodge No. 147, Scottish Rite Valley of Hartford and Consistory Valley of Norwich, Burning Bush/Washington Chapter #6, Columbia Council R & S.M. Cyrene Commandery #8, Mohawk Council #28, Conn York Rite College #17, Knight Crusaders of the Cross, Knights of the York Cross of Honor, Sphinx Shrine, Royal Order of Jesters #141 and Westbrook Elks Lodge No. 1784.
He was a past president of the Federation of Old Lyme Beaches, served as a governor of the Point O' Woods Association, past Harbor Master when the Harbor Commission was first formed, Old Lyme Visiting Nurse Association, Republican Town Committee and Old Lyme Cemetery Association. In 1999, Mr. Sagan was selected and honored as Citizen of the Year in the Town of Old Lyme.
In addition to his wife Betty, he is survived by son C. Gregory Sagan, wife Marty of Plymouth, Minn.; son Richard G. Sagan (Rick), wife Jan of Ludow, Vt. and daughter Kimberlee J. Zahn, husband Philip of Littleton, Colo. He has numerous grandchildren: Amy and husband Brian, Ryan Sagan and wife Erica, Michael Sagan and wife Kelly, Benjamin Sagan, Melanie Pompei and husband Lou and Natalie Sims and husband Matt. Also, he has seven great-grandchildren: Emma, Katie, Claire, Grayson, Kari, Nicholas and Matthew; his brother Steven (deceased) and wife Rosanna of Miami, Fla.; brother William and wife Elaine (both deceased); sister June Rand and husband Richard (both deceased).
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no services will be scheduled at this time. Richard will be buried at the Point O' Woods Cemetery in Point O' Woods Beach. In lieu of flowers, it was Richard's wish that donations be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
in Springfield, Mass. Their address is 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104.