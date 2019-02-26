Palatka, Fla. - Richard Gerald Barry, 92, of Palatka, Fla. passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka, Fla.



A native of Dayville, Richard had lived in Palatka, Fla. for 27 years coming from Niantic.



He worked as an electronics technician in the shipbuilding business and was a member of St. Peter's Anglican Church of East Palatka, Fla. Richard served in the US Navy and was a veteran of WW II. He was active in both the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and American Legion posts in Palatka, Fla. and had been awarded the Governor's Medal from the American Legion.



Before his health declined, fishing was his true passion.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Stella Barry; and by two step-sons, Michael Long and Todd Long.



Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Cecile Barry; sons, Michael Barry and Steven Barry; daughters, Linda Ahnberg, Sandra Lisee, Barbara Pastaris and Kathleen Benjdid; brothers, Roy Kitka and Bruno Kitka; step-children, Earl Long, Susan Charboneau, and Cindy Long; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



Calling hours will be held from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. Friday, Mar. 1, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic, CT. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Mar. 2, at All Hallows Cemetery in Mossup, CT.



Published in The Day on Feb. 26, 2019