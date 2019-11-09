|
New London - Richard "Richie" Greika, 69, of New London died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born in Manchester June 18, 1950, the son of Thaddaeus and Elaine Smith Greika.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the United States Air Force. He had been employed at the Electric Boat Company in Groton as a structural designer. His wife of twenty years, Karen Sullivan Mugovero Greika survives him.
Mr. Greika loved fishing and boating, and was an excellent carpenter. Following a stroke, he became well known for his blue scooter which gave him his independence. He frequented shopping at Stop & Shop and Cumberland Farms for his maple donuts and candy bars. He enjoyed the Monday night car shows at Ocean Beach, and visiting Fort Trumble and watching people fish.
In addition to his wife Karen, he is survived by a son Michael Greika and his wife Crystal of Warwick, R.I.; son Joseph Mugovero III of Manchester; daughter Kerry Collazo of Manchester; brother David Greika of California; grandchildren, Brayden and Austin Greika, Giana and Joseph Mugovero, and Christina and Nick Collozo. He was predeceased by his brother Tom Greika.
Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m Monday, Nov. 11, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to either or to the s Project.
