Waterford - Richard "Dick" H. Brown, 77, a longtime Waterford resident and, most recently, Niantic, passed away Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital after a long medical battle.
He was born April 21, 1942, in Cambridge, Mass., son of the late Samuel Brown and Jennie Slobodkin Brown. He graduated from Bates College, Lewiston, Maine in 1963, with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry and from the University of Connecticut in 1967, with an master of science degree also in chemistry. He worked for Pfizer Inc. for 35 years.
Dick married Marjorie A. Mulcahy Feb. 12, 1972, in Windsor. He is survived by his wife Marge; their daughter Jennifer L. Brown and her husband Robert L. Hendrickson of Niantic; their daughter Tracy B. Phillips and her husband Paul T. Phillips of Ledyard; and their son David J. Brown and his wife Amanda J. Russell-Brown of Norton, Mass. He also leaves three beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth R. Phillips, Catherine M. Hendrickson and Matthew J. Hendrickson. He is also survived by two brothers-in-law, Richard P. Mulcahy and his wife Yuri Katto, of Japan and Thomas O. Mulcahy and his wife Pamela of Florida; his sister-in-law Bobbie Brown, wife of his late brother Louis B. Brown of Washington, D.C.; as well as cousins in the Boston, Mass., area.
The family would like to thank the following for their kindness recently and during the last few difficult years: Dr. Abel Donka, Visiting Nurses of Southeastern Connecticut, Lawrence + Memorial Hospital 6.2, Curtin Transportation, East Lyme Ambulance, Susan Blair, Lighthouse Companion Care and Care at Home.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Tuesday Nov. 26, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London. Interment will follow in Jordan Cemetery, Boston Post Road, Waterford. There are no calling hours. Online condolences may be expressed at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Nov. 25, 2019