Mystic - Richard Hubert "Dick" Hobert, 90, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Farmington.
Father of Eric (Heidi Bauer) and Karen; grandfather of Kathryn (Rafael Pierobom), Nathaniel, and Nicholas. Dick was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Winnie, in 1998.
Born in San Francisco, Calif. March 4, 1929, he moved with his parents, Else and Clyde Hobert, to New York City as a young child. He attended Stuyvesant High School and then the University of Michigan College of Engineering, graduating in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering. In 1952, he married Winifred A. "Winnie" Haanes.
Dick worked as a Naval Architect and Underwater Systems Designer at General Dynamics' Electric Boat Division for over 35 years. He performed extensive civil service work for the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Naval Underwater Systems Center. His affection for nautical subjects included a lifelong passion for sailing, seafaring navigation, and living on the New England coast. Dick shared a love for choral singing with his wife Winnie, both of whom were longstanding members of the Swanhurst Chorus in Newport and Saint Mary's Episcopal Church Choir in Portsmouth, R.I.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. The Mystic Funeral Home in Mystic, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Jan. 7, 2020