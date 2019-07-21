Home

Richard J. "Rick" Carlson

Richard J. "Rick" Carlson Obituary
Gales Ferry - Richard "Rick" J. Carlson, 67, of Gales Ferry, passed away July 18, 2019, at L+M Hospital, with his family by his side. He was born April 5, 1952, in New London to James and Winifred (Guerin) Carlson.

Rick worked for the Pipefitters Union Local 305, and enjoyed being a Charter H.O.G. member. He loved fishing, playing his guitars, and all music. Everyone that knew Rick fell in love with his crazy, silly and friendly personality. He will be dearly missed.

Besides his parents, he leaves behind loving wife Carol Carlson; son Jayme Carlson; and sisters, Cathy Zito and Deb Ciofi.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Visit www.churchandallen.com for the full obituary and to leave an online condolence for the Carlson family.
Published in The Day on July 21, 2019
