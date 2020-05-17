Groton - It is with great sadness that the family of Richard "Dick" J. Chapman Sr. announces his passing Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the age of 79. He went home to our Lord surrounded by his loving wife, children, grandchildren and dear friends.



Dick was born Jan. 1, 1941, in New London, to Harold W. Chapman and Mary Brown Oviatt Chapman. He grew up in Groton with his older brother Harold "Red," and graduated from Fitch Senior High School in 1958.



After high school, Dick was hired at Pfizer. While working there, he simultaneously attended Mitchell College and earned an associate degree in engineering. Then later, he graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1973, with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He had a remarkable career at Pfizer, and worked there for 37 years before he retired. Retirement was great, because he had more time to spend with family, but also a little too slow-paced for Dick. He began working part time at Lowes in Waterford, where he worked right up through his cancer diagnosis and until his treatments became too difficult for him to do so. He enjoyed his time there immensely and made many wonderful, long-lasting friendships.



Though Dick was always a hard worker, the most important thing to him was, and always has been, his beautiful family. He married the love of his life, Mary Lue (Apicelli) June 2, 1962. Together, they have five children: son Richard Jr. and his wife, Caroline of Stonington, son James and his wife, Suzanne of Whitefish, Mont., daughter Joann and her husband, Turner Donnel of Groton, daughter Mary Beth and her husband, James Erickson of Gales Ferry and daughter Sandra and her husband, Fred Pisarz of Groton. Dick was a proud grandfather and had 15 grandchildren: Richard III, Benjamin, Megan Rose and Destiny Chapman, Andrew, Wesley, Laura and Jeffrey Chapman, Timothy, Jessica, Benjamin, Emily and Michael Donnel and Xavier and Isaiah Pisarz. He was a proud Grampa to three great-grandchildren as well, James Biele, Hailey Johnson and Amelie Chapman. Dick also had a very special "prayer daughter," Doreen Wilson, whom he loved like a daughter.



Family was everything to Dick and he was happy to have a big one! Not only did he have a large family, but he also had a group of very close friends that became part of the family, too. He was always welcoming and included everyone. Dick had a great sense of humor. As the king of one-liners and "Dad" jokes, his timing was impeccable and his laughter contagious. As the "Mr. Fix-it" for his family and friends, he was always willing to help anytime of the day or night. It didn't matter what the issue was, he would figure it out. It was especially fun if you tried to fix it yourself and messed up, as he would then have a good time teasing you, while repairing all that was wrong.



The family was always going on trips and attending events planned by Dick. He taught the family the love of traveling and making memories with the family, many times paying for friends to join the fun. From camping, cruising, driving for hours to see a grandson perform, or a grandchild compete in a sporting event, to packing the whole crew up for a well-planned tour of the country in a station wagon for the summer, these were the times that Dick loved.



Dick was a parishioner and active member of Sacred Heart Church in Groton. He held many positions including, usher, parish council president and lector. He was the president of the Sacred Heart School parent's guild, and always active and involved with his children's activities, acting as a scout master, Boy Scout leader, president of Little League and Babe Ruth and softball coach. These organizations were another place for Dick to make everyone feel included and accepted..



Dick battled cancer for five years with the phenomenal support of the Smilow Cancer Center in Waterford. He was able to enjoy his family and friends for longer because of their wonderful care and his fierce determination to stay with his family.



Dick is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Sister Joann Apicelli C.S.C.; sister-in-law, Linda Apicelli, with nephews, Jay, David and Timothy Apicelli and Wayne Chapman; and niece, Erin Apicelli. Dick was predeceased by his brother, Harold "Red" Chapman; sister-in-law, Sandra Austin Chapman; brother-in-law, James Clifford Apicelli; and nephew, Brian Chapman.



The family would like to thank the incredible Hospice staff for all their support and guidance during a very difficult time.



The Dinoto Funeral Home will assist the family in making arrangements for a private funeral Mass; and a celebration of his life will be scheduled for a later date. There are no calling hours.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store