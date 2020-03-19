|
|
Groton - Richard J. "Dick" Philopena Sr., 84, of Groton and formerly of Waterford, entered eternal life March 14, 2020, at his son Christopher's home. He was born April 28, 1935, in New London, the son of the late Frank and Bessy (Rocholtz) Philopena.
He grew up in New London and graduated from New London High School. Dick was a plumber in the Plumbers Union Local 777, retiring after of 45 years.
He is survived by six children, Richard Philopena Jr., and James Philopena, both of Louisiana, Christopher Philopena of Groton, Tara Cardelle of Bozrah, Glenda Dove and Kerri Philopena, both of New London; 25 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two children, Michael Dove and Theresa Gustafson; six siblings, Frank, Albert, Fred and Ray Philopena, Florence Grabel and Marie Jarvis.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. A private Mass of Christian Burial for family members only will celebrated in St. Joseph Church, followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, New London.
Published in The Day on Mar. 19, 2020