Waterford - Richard J. Tucchio, 78, of Waterford died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London following a long battle with dimentia. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 57 years, Sydney (Fedus) Tucchio; his wonderful daughter, Christine Tucchio Terrapin and her husband Micah Terrapin; and his five cherished and adored grandchildren: Daniel, Matthew, Hannah, Gabrielle and Micah; as well as his two brothers, Edward (Patricia) Tucchio and Michael (Gretchen) Tucchio. Richard was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Palma Tucchio; his daughter, Anne Marie, whom he has missed for over 45 years; his wife's parents, Sydney Standish and Rudolph Fedus; a very special niece, Ashley; and nephew Edward Matthew; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. Richard had retired from BAE Systems, after 40 years of service, where he made many close friends.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, in St. Joseph Church, in New London. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Richard's memory to New London Community Meal Center, PO Box 945, New London, CT 06320; or Beacon Hospice, 1803 Founders Plaza, East Hartford, CT 06108; or the , 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06389. A very special "thank you" goes to Bayview Health and Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, 5th floor.
Published in The Day on Mar. 11, 2020