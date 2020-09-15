Jewett City - Richard James Laidley, 63, of Jewett City passed away unexpectedly Sept. 12, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in Norwich April 10, 1957, the son of Ella Louise (Carney) and Hugh Banes Laidley.
Richard attended Norwich schools and graduated from Griswold High School class of 1975. He worked at Capehart, Kendall Company and Cuisinart's, before his 32-year career with the United States Postal Service in Jewett City, Taftville and finally New London.
He was a past Grand Knight for the Michael McCabe Council #2364 Knights of Columbus in Jewett City, current member of the Taftville Lions Club. He put on many baseball and comic book shows to raise money for the Saint Mary's and Griswold Schools music departments as well as the Knights of Columbus Charities.
He was an avid gardener with a true green thumb and had many hobbies that he enjoyed especially trivia and bowling with friends.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years Susan (Belisle) Laidley; their son Lawrence and daughter-in-law Laura Laidley of Jewett City; sister Kathleen Laidley and partner Tom Boyden; brother-in-law Claude Lebel of Gorham, N.H.; nieces, Laurie Laidley and Leslie Belisle; sister-in-law Barbara Belisle; as well as numerous cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ella and Hugh Laidley; his sisters, Sandra Lebel and Patricia Laidley; and his brother-in-law David Belisle.
He was a hardworking fun-loving guy with a smile for everyone and a joke or two, he was a devoted husband and father, had many friends and family, as well as his Postal Family and customers that he loved dearly. He will be sorely missed by anyone who knew him! "See you Later Alligator"
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at St. Mary's Church in Jewett City. Interment will take place at a later date. Due to Covid-19, masks or face coverings are required in church.
Leffler Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com
.