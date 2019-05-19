Mystic - Richard John Harrison, of Mystic entered eternal rest Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was born March 15, 1942, in Hartford, to the late John Robert Harrison, from Archibald, Pa., and Miriam Madonna (Doherty) Harrison, from Holyoke, Mass.



His father, John, served in the United States Navy and growing up, Richard and his family lived throughout the United States, settling in Holyoke, Mass., where he graduated from Holyoke High School in 1960. After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy, proudly serving as a Sonar Technician (STS1) on nine submarines. He was very proud to be a plank owner of the USS Guardfish. He was awarded a National Defense Service Medal and a Vietnam Service medal and remained an active member of the United States Submarine Veterans. His service to his country was a lifelong source of pride.



Richard was a devoted Christian and had a heart and passion for prison ministry. In 1990, he founded Fellowship House Ministries, an aftercare and recovery support program for ex-offenders and their families. For many years, he ministered in prisons throughout New England, earning Prison Fellowship Volunteer of the Year honors during his tenure. Most recently, Richard worked at Mohegan Sun, Sharp Training, and Masonicare. He was an active member of Bishop Seabury Church for 35 years, serving as a lay reader and Vestry member.



Richard loved spending time with his family and especially enjoyed family gatherings. He was a faithful husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend and was a blessing to those whose lives he touched.



He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of nearly 54 years, Sandra (Boczon) Harrison, of Mystic; his daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Mace Lewis, of Mystic; his daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Daniel Ganolli, of East Haven; grandchildren, Matthew and Erin Lewis, Andrew Lewis, Aaron Lewis, and Harrison Ganolli; sister and brother-in-law Joanne and Harold Henry, of Harwich, Mass.; sister and brother-in-law Susan and James Weber, of Naperville, Ill.; sister and brother-in-law Linda and Robert Savage, of Westhampton, Mass.; and brother John Harrison, of Holyoke, Mass. He is predeceased by his sisters, Judith Kaplan and Nancy Harrison. His memory will be cherished by many nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and friends.



Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Bishop Seabury Anglican Church, 6 Hurlbutt Road, Gales Ferry. Interment, with full military honors, will follow immediately at Col. Ledyard Cemetery, 240 Mitchell Street, Groton.



Donations in his memory may be made to the Bishop Seabury Anglican Church Music Ministry, PO Box 188, Gales Ferry, CT. 06335.



Please visit www.byles.com to leave a condolence note for the family or for directions. Published in The Day on May 19, 2019