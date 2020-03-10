Home

Richard John Tucchio


1942 - 2020
Richard John Tucchio Obituary
Waterford - Richard John Tucchio, 78, of Waterford entered eternal life March 8, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Sydney (Fedus) Tucchio who survives him. He was born Feb. 4, 1942, in New London, the son of Michael and Palma (DelMonte) Tucchio. Mr. Tucchio was an engineer for BAE Systems, retiring after 35 years. His family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, in St. Joseph Church, New London. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. A complete obit will appear in Wednesday's edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 10, 2020
