Groton - Richard Joseph Eng, 84, loving husband of Marie Eng for 63 years of Groton, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. Richard was born in Salem, Mass. July 20,1935, the son of Harry and Dorothy Ellis Eng. He married Marie Stanchfield Feb. 5, 1957, who survives him.
Richard was a U.S. Navy veteran serving on the USS Nautilus (SSN-571), as well as other nuclear submarines. He graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of New Haven. He retired as a nuclear test engineer from General Dynamics Electric Boat Company. Richard was a member of the Holland Club, the SubVets and Fleet Reserve Association Branch 20.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons, Richard W. Eng of Long Beach, Calif. and Dana Eng of Norwich; his daughter Sharon Eng Marsie (Kieth) of Stonington; his brothers, Stanley, David and James Eng; and his sisters: Dorothy Butcher, Virginia Havelick (Paul), Fay Smith (Mark) and Janet Santos (Tom): his grandchildren, Joshua and Rachael Marsie, Amber Sterling (Randy) and grandson, Nick Lavers Eng; and his great-grandchildren: Lily, Abbigale and Bethany Sterling and Wyatt Ray Previty; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Connie Eng.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
Published in The Day on Mar. 22, 2020