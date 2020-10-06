1/1
Richard Justin Canfield
1962 - 2020
Niantic - Richard Justin Canfield, 58, passed away at home in Niantic Sept. 17, 2020, after a long illness. Rich was born to his late parents, Albert Canfield and Clare Simpson in New Haven May 6, 1962.

Rich leaves behind his devoted partner and caregiver, Elaine Kessell and her children, Nick and Emily; faithful animal companions, Angel and Mickey; and many lifelong and caring friends.

He grew up in Old Saybrook and was a graduate of Old Saybrook High School and Mitchell College in New London. Rich worked in Information Technology as project manager, consultant and programmer for Bank of Hartford, Office Depot and Aercology, to name a few. He was also a member of Connecticut Wine Connoisseur Society.

Rich enjoyed boating, golfing, football and spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, generous spirit, gentle and kind nature, living with dignity through suffering and always a smile and kind word for others. "May you always know how much you are loved, what a beautiful difference you've made by being here and how profoundly you will be missed. Smile dear friend, you are free."

Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Day on Oct. 6, 2020.
