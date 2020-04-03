|
Finksburg, Md. - Richard "James" King, 52, of Finksburg, Md. passed from this life March 30, 2020, at Carroll Hospital Center in Maryland. Born Sept. 19, 1967, in Groton, he was the son of Richard Clyde King of Williamsburg, Va., and the late Dona Lee Dart King.
Survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Carla L. King; daughter Sarah A.M. King; two sisters, Denise Delph of Warrenton, Va., and Nikki Barret (Fred) of Fredericksburg, Va.
James was the Branch Chief of Information Resources and Services at The National Institutes of Health. He was also very active in the Special Libraries Association (SLA) serving in various positions in local chapters, divisions and nationally. He had served on many library advisory boards and received several recognitions. James was also an active member of Westminster Bible Church in Maryland and had served as deacon, and many children's ministries and was heavily involved in his daughter's schools' events. He was devoted to his family and friends, always making everything he could into an adventure.
Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date on Facebook.
Published in The Day on Apr. 3, 2020