New London - Richard Knight Sawyer Jr., 77, passed away from natural causes. Aug. 7, 2020, at home peacefully with family. He was born April 14, 1943, in New London, to father Richard K. Sawyer and mother Grace Priscilla Miner. He eloped and married his longtime friend and love, Deborah Ann Sawyer March 14, 1964, who left him widowed Dec. 13, 1997.
Richard was a great captain and commercial lobsterman, who loved nothing more than to be out in what he called his backyard, that being the great Long Island Sound. A hard-ass and even harder worker. He spent most of his days from early mornings before the sunrise, into nights well after the sunset. His boat was rarely found docked or seen at an idle; the race was his favorite place to be. He also had a love for food such as a soft-tailed grilled lobster and a juicy grilled steak that he loved cooking for his family. Eating either of those two would be enjoyed after a long round of his favorite sport, golf.
Richard was a true hero who served his country stationed at the Lackland Air Force Base, Texas in the 66th Rescue Squadron as a policeman. There he met his lovely wife before finishing his time and service in the Air Force. He returned home to take over the family owned and operated commercial fishing business from his father as captain. As a father to be himself, he would eventually pass the business on as his father did for him and so forth. "Can't" was not allowed in his family's vocabulary growing up, nor was, "giving up." He was a determined man - taking "no" wasn't an option for anyone around him. He would always say, "Work harder and make more shekels." His life was true to the expression, "the life of Riley."
The Fisherman's Prayer
I pray that I may live to fish
until my dying day
and when it comes to
my last cast
I then most humbly pray
when in the Lord's great
Landing net
And peacefully asleep
that in his mercy I be
judged big enough to keep.
Richard is survived by his brother; five children; 14 grandchildren; and great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved and did anything for. His family was touched deeply by him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Groton Elks Lodge #2163. Byles-Groton Memorial, 310 Thames Street, assisted the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com
to sign the guestbook.