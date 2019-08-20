|
|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of RICHARD KOTECKI SR. Who Passed Away August 20, 2009 The Day You Went Away Today's the 10th anniversary of the day that we lost you, and for a time it felt as though our lives ended too. But the loss has taught us many things and now we face each day with hope and happy memories to help us on our way, and though we are full of sadness that you're no longer here your influence still guides us and we still feel you near What we shared will never die because it lives within our hearts bringing strength and comfort while we are apart. Your Loving Family
Published in The Day on Aug. 20, 2019