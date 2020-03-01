Home

Tillinghast Funeral Home
433 Main Street
Danielson, CT 06239
860-774-3284
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard L. Merrill


1958 - 2020
Richard L. Merrill Obituary
Pomfret - Richard L. Merrill, 61, of Pomfret Center and formerly of Danielson, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at home with his family by his side. Richard was born in Franklin, Mass. May 12, 1958, son of the late Ernest and Geneva (Sprague) Merrill. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a Gulf War veteran. Richard was employed as a supervisor at Mohegan Sun for 23 years.

Richard is survived by his brothers and sisters: Evelyn Desper of Franklin, Mass., David Merrill of Pawtucket, R.I., Elaine Reeves of Foxboro, Mass. and Loretta Merrill of Plainville, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Raymond Merrill, Robert Merrill and Ernest "Ed" Merrill; and sisters, Susan Merrill and Linda Merrill.

Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, March 3, at the Tillinghast Funeral Home 433 Main Street, Danielson. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. For information, please visit tillinghastfh.com.
Published in The Day on Mar. 1, 2020
