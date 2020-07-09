1/
Richard L. Parker
1943 - 2020
Groton - Richard L. Parker, 77, of Groton entered eternal rest Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at home. He was born in New London to the late Robert and Mildred Parker.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 20, at The Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London. Relatives and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Entry into the building may be limited for periods of time to comply with social distancing requirements. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery with military honors.

A full obituary will run in a later edition of The Day.

Published in The Day on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lester Gee Funeral Home
JUL
20
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Lester Gee Funeral Home
