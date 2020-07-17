1/1
Richard L. "Dickie" Parker Sr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Groton - Richard L. "Dickie" Parker Sr., 77, of Groton passed away suddenly at home July 7, 2020. He was born in New London June 29, 1943, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital to the parents, Robert D. Parker Sr. and the late Mildred L. Parker.

Richard graduated from New London High School in 1961 and was a member of the Whalers football and track team. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force for two years and received an honorable discharge in 1963. Upon returning to Connecticut, he was employed as a Manager of Anderson Little Clothing Store in Groton, a salesperson for Girard Toyota for many years, and retired as a dealer at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard. After retirement, he worked part-time for Curtin Livery in Waterford. Richard had an outgoing personality. He never had a loss for words and never met a stranger who did not like him. Once you met him, you would never forget him.

In his spare time, he loved singing with his old classmates and friends, listening to oldies but goodies, playing jazz by his favorite artists and attending the Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, R.I. He loved spending time with his family, particularly his only granddaughter, Madison, who was the love of his life.

He was predeceased by his mother, Mildred L. Parker; two brothers, Robert D. Parker Jr. (aka "Bobby") and Alan D. Parker (aka "Buzzy"). In addition to his father, Robert D. Parker Sr, Richard is survived by two daughters, Juwana Parker and Racina (Thomas) Massey, all of New London; and one son Richard L. Parker Jr. of Groton. He was also survived by his sister, Donna Ford Jacobs of Carson, Calif.; and two brothers, Craig Parker (Melissa) of New London, and Wayne Parker of Waterford; one granddaughter Madison Meekins; a longtime companion, Violet Bort; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and many wonderful friends. He will be greatly missed by all of his loved ones.

A celebration of his life will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Interment will follow immediately after with Military Honors. Viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London. Entry into the building may be limited for periods of time to comply with social distancing requirements. To share condolences please visit www.lestergeefh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lester Gee Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Lester Gee Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lester Gee Funeral Home - New London
108 Blinman Street
New London, CT 06320
(860) 442-1188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lester Gee Funeral Home - New London

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 15, 2020
Missing my father in law rest in peace love you
Thomas Massey
July 15, 2020
Soldier Salute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 15, 2020
I knew him and his family well.. growing up in New London.. His mom and mine were good friends.. When the Parker's lived on Stoney Hill.. below my grandmother Rosa Goode.. his brother "Buzzy" and I would play together.. whenever I'd be there visiting. My condolence to his family.. Always loved hearing Mrs Parker talk.. she had a style of her own..
Jonathan Goode
Friend
July 14, 2020
My condolences and prayers go out to the family. God bless.
Gilda Lancaster Butler
Acquaintance
July 11, 2020
Mr . Parker thank you for all you have done for me and our conversation thank for all the ride to work and back home with no charge even when I tried giving you money you would tell me get out of her a true champion ill never forget you when we spoke last time you was telling me how your daughter move to New London he was so proud and loved his grand kids love you Mr. Parker
Angello Garces
Friend
July 8, 2020
Love and miss you so much dad rest in peace
Rece Massey
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved