Groton - Richard L. "Dickie" Parker Sr., 77, of Groton passed away suddenly at home July 7, 2020. He was born in New London June 29, 1943, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital to the parents, Robert D. Parker Sr. and the late Mildred L. Parker.
Richard graduated from New London High School in 1961 and was a member of the Whalers football and track team. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force for two years and received an honorable discharge in 1963. Upon returning to Connecticut, he was employed as a Manager of Anderson Little Clothing Store in Groton, a salesperson for Girard Toyota for many years, and retired as a dealer at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard. After retirement, he worked part-time for Curtin Livery in Waterford. Richard had an outgoing personality. He never had a loss for words and never met a stranger who did not like him. Once you met him, you would never forget him.
In his spare time, he loved singing with his old classmates and friends, listening to oldies but goodies, playing jazz by his favorite artists and attending the Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, R.I. He loved spending time with his family, particularly his only granddaughter, Madison, who was the love of his life.
He was predeceased by his mother, Mildred L. Parker; two brothers, Robert D. Parker Jr. (aka "Bobby") and Alan D. Parker (aka "Buzzy"). In addition to his father, Robert D. Parker Sr, Richard is survived by two daughters, Juwana Parker and Racina (Thomas) Massey, all of New London; and one son Richard L. Parker Jr. of Groton. He was also survived by his sister, Donna Ford Jacobs of Carson, Calif.; and two brothers, Craig Parker (Melissa) of New London, and Wayne Parker of Waterford; one granddaughter Madison Meekins; a longtime companion, Violet Bort; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and many wonderful friends. He will be greatly missed by all of his loved ones.
A celebration of his life will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Interment will follow immediately after with Military Honors. Viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London. Entry into the building may be limited for periods of time to comply with social distancing requirements. To share condolences please visit www.lestergeefh.com
