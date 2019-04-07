Waterford - Richard Lacey, 72 of Waterford, died Thursday at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born in New London June 23, 1946, son of the late Stafford and Louise (Brogan) Lacey.



He graduated from St. Mary's, Saint Bernard High School, and later in life, Mitchell College, Three Rivers Community College, and Charter Oak State College. After high school, he enlisted in the Air Force, serving as a sergeant with the Fifth Air Force PAC in Asia, and in the United States with the Eighth Air Force SAC. After his service, he worked as a steamfitter and master plumber in the region, having apprenticed under his grandfather, Harry Lacey.



He is survived by his brother, Kent Lacey and his wife, Lisette Grunwell of Old Lyme; brother, Dennis Lacey of New London; son, Christopher Lacey and his wife, Ali (Abrahamson) Lacey of Norwich; son, Thomas Lacey and his fiancée, Erin Shattuck of Union, N.Y.; daughter, Crystal Torraco of Manchester; daughter, Mary (Beth) Lacey of Waterford; three grandchildren, Jack, Matthew, and Megan Lacey of Norwich; and cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Stafford H. Lacey Jr. of Westerly, R.I.; and sister, Louise (Lacey) McGarry of Old Lyme.



Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at East Neck Cemetery, Niles Hill Rd., Waterford.



Condolences may be shared on Jerry's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com Published in The Day on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary