Middleburg, Pa. - Richard "Dick" Lee Schmidt, 81, of Middleburg, Pa. passed away Saturday July 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born Jan. 1, 1939, in Racine, Wis., a son of the late Gustave and Ella (Strike) Schmidt.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged after proudly serving from 1956 through 1959. In the army, he achieved a rank of E5 specialist as a mechanic of the U.S. Army 8th Infantry Division. After serving in the military, he took his tool and die expertise and went to work at the Yardney Electric Corporation, where he quickly ascended to the position of production manager for many years.
Richard's relentless drive, then led him to become an entrepreneur, as he opened many successful businesses, including the Powder Keg Gun Shop, Whistle Stop Cafe, Mystic Land Company, LLC and the Groton Bake Shop. He then turned to his true passion, the housing industry, and started TurnKey Housing, as a modular home builder. This business endeavor would eventually relocate him to Pennsylvania, where he would become the sole owner of Excel Homes, a modular home manufacturer. Under Richard's command, Excel would become one of the most successful modular home manufacturers in the area; he was nominated for the J.D. Power's "Entrepreneur of the Year" in 1995. He also became instrumental in the development, construction and championing of accessible housing. Richard then opened ModTrans, a modular home trucking company; and later created another great modular home company in Mifflintown, Pa., ProBuilt Homes. Richard employed many people throughout his career; and was so amazed at the strong country work ethic found in this valley. Dick had an open-door policy directly to his office, from vice president to part-time workers, you were always welcome to discuss issues with him. He gave each and every person equal opportunity and found joy is helping his employees and other small businesses to succeed by donating his resources and time. Richard was patriotic in nature and was thankful to all veterans, he often donated to the Wounded Warrior Project
.
Richard's hobbies included owning and operating two drag cars, collecting guns, driving Ford Broncos, going to auctions, breakfasts with the guys and hit and miss engine shows. When not at work, he loved being outdoors. He could often be found on his skid-steer loader or his lawnmower, landscaping and doing various other projects. Ricard also loved to buy people a cup of coffee, and just listen their thoughts with pencil and paper in hand. In retirement, he enjoyed being with family, and yes, his attire never changed - blue jeans, double-pocketed flannel shirt and loafers.
In addition to his wife of 49 years, Margaret, he is survived by his three children, his son Robert Schmidt and wife Joanne (Umphlett) Schmidt; his daughter Terrie (Kirby) Schmidt and husband Michael; and his daughter Ryan (Brown) Schmidt and husband Matthew. He is also survived by one sister, Ella (Olson) Schmidt; and one brother, Timothy Schmidt; and 5 grandchildren: Travis, Sarah, Alisha, Richard and Galloway; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard's family would like to give a special "thank you" to the exceptional hospice staff for all their care and compassion. Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill Street, Middleburg, PA 17842.