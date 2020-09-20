East Lyme - On Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, Richard Matthew Timothy Staub, known as "Matt," passed away at the age of 34. He was born Nov. 12, 1985, in New London to Dusty and Sharon Downing Staub. He lived most of his life in Niantic. He is survived by his parents; brother Nick Staub; sister Kaitlyn Staub Devlin-Perry; and his niece Lila Devlin-Perry, who was the light of his life. He is also survived by his uncle, aunts, and cousins. Matt graduated from East Lyme High School and the Florida Institute of Recording Sound and Technology.
Matt enjoyed watching the Bruins, Patriots and Red Sox play, but his real passion was music. His love for music helped him to conquer many obstacles he faced due to a traumatic brain injury. Matt will be remembered most for his strength, courage, and self-deprecating humor in facing and overcoming almost insurmountable personal challenges these past seven and a half years. Matt's quick wit, infectious smile and compassionate spirit will be greatly missed.
Visitation with family will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 4, followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Both are at Sunset Landing, 377 Mago Point Way, Waterford. Burial will be private. Please visit www.neilanfunerahome.com
to sign the guestbook or to share a memory.