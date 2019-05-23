New London - Richard Michael Brainard, 63, of New London, formerly of Portland, husband of Kimberly Misenti Brainard, died Monday May 20, 2019, at Lawrence+Memorial Hospital, New London. He was born in Middletown, son of Richard and Joan (Sapotta) Brainard of Fla.



Rich had a 40-year career in mechanical design, most recently employed with Electric Boat, previously with Jarvis Airfoil in Portland. In addition to his parents and his wife, he is survived by his son, Christopher Brainard of Higganum; his two daughters, Rachel Brainard of Massachusetts, and Danielle Brainard of Middletown; stepson Shane Kelly of Portland; stepdaughter and son-in-law Katelynn and Anthony Puorro of Portland; sisters, Linda and her husband John Willmore of Portland, and Susan and her husband Peace Grimaldi of California. Rich loved his pets (cats especially) and is survived by Scootch, Dirty Laundry, Jackson, Ellie, and Chi Chi.



He enjoyed tequila (the sipping kind), traveling to beautiful islands with Kim, and all things beachy. He and Kim renovated their dream home, rich with history they were proud to share, on the Thames Harbor in New London. There, he loved hosting their children, family, and many friends on their very own slice of paradise. Rich was a generous, kind, and chill man who loved to open the windows to listen to the waves lap on the beach and play his favorite albums.



The Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25th, at St. Francis Church, 10 Elm St., Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of his family. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown.



Those who wish may send memorial donations to the Connecticut Humane Society.



To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Published in The Day on May 23, 2019