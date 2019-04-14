Home

POWERED BY

Services
AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
(860) 537-9611
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Baldi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Paul Baldi Sr.


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Paul Baldi Sr. Obituary
Colchester - Richard Paul Baldi, Sr., 88, of Colchester, passed away peacefully at home April 12, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Born in New London Oct. 4, 1930, he was a son of the late Lazerous and Dorothy (Menghi) Baldi. Richard attended school at St. Joseph's, Buckley High School and he received a BA in accounting through an accelerated program at Bryant College. Richard was a proud veteran, having served with the US Air-force during the Korean War. He married his beloved wife Anna Rose Denora Aug. 9, 1958. The couple built their home and raised their family in Colchester. They were communicants of St. Andrew Church. Richard retired several years ago after a 38-year career as an accountant for Kaman Aircraft. In addition to his accounting career, more notably starting from the age of 6, Richard developed his gift as a pianist and began playing professionally from the age of 13. As an accomplished pianist, he had his own country western band and made many recordings and records of his own music. He played professionally all around Eastern CT. His talent was such that he was sought after to play live at events such as the Governors Ball. Music was a very important part of his life and his gift was enjoyed by countless people who listened to his performances. Richard was a devoted family man. His greatest joy came from being a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be sadly missed but always remembered with love by his wife, Anna of 60 years; children and their spouses, Richard (Nancy) Baldi, Jr. of Colchester, Dorothy Seitz of Colchester, Michael (Susan) Baldi of Lebanon, Stephen (Yvonne) Baldi of Colchester; brother Roy (Mary) Baldi of New London; grandchildren, Michael (Brittany) Baldi, Jr., Christine Baldi, Clayton (Ashley) Baldi, Kaitlin (Mark) Waterfield, Matthew Baldi, Jessica Seitz, Nathaniel Baldi, Nicholas Baldi, Vincenzo Baldi; great-grandchildren, Grace and Jake Waterfield, Emily Baldi; and numerous extended family and friends.

Calling hours will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Church. Burial will follow in New St. Andrew Cemetery with full military honors.

Donations in his memory may be made to the www.arthritis.org For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
Download Now