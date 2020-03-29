|
Uncasville - Richard Paul Hager Sr., 89, of Uncasville, died at his home March 27, 2020. Mr. Hager was born Aug. 25, 1930, in New Rochelle N.Y. to Anton and Adeline Hager. He attended schools in New Rochelle.
He served in the United States Army in Korea as a military policeman during the Korean War. After returning from military service, he was graduated from the New York Trade School's carpentry program. Mr. Hager then worked as a carpenter and business owner.
He enjoyed boating, watersports, and was an avid football fan, but he most loved spending time with his family. His patience, hard work and faith serve as an enduring role model for his children and grandchildren.
Mr. Hager is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Mary Hager; his children Richard Jr., Raymond, Karen and her fiance Eric; his grandchildren: Raymond Jr., Daniel and his wife Sarah, and Kyle and Kayla; and 26 nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are with Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, Uncasville. There are no calling hours. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the . Interment will be at St. John's Cemetery, Norwalk.
Richard Hager Sr.
Published in The Day on Mar. 29, 2020