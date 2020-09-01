Groton - Richard Paul Moon, 61, of Groton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Richard was born March 7, 1959, the son of John W. Moon Jr. and Orchis Moon.



Richard graduated from Fitch Senior High School in 1977. He then started his career with Pfizer Inc. in Groton, where he worked for over 25 years, starting as a chemical operator and ending his career as a hazardous waste technician. He loved being on the water, especially kayaking and fishing. He was an outstanding cook, and was especially known for his fajita recipe. He was also known to be very handy. If you needed something fixed, he had the tools for the job.



He is survived by his mother Orchis Moon; two children, Heather Abell and her husband Randy and Krystal Richmond and her husband Todd; his siblings, Carolyn Scott and her husband Wayne, Scott Moon and his wife Barbara Piscatella, Randy Moon and his wife Nancy, Willard Moon and his wife Terri and Robert Moon; and his granddaughter Evelyn Richmond. He is predeceased by his father John W. Moon Jr.



A private memorial will be held with immediate family at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store