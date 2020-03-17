Home

Richard "Dick" Philopena Sr.


1935 - 2020
Richard "Dick" Philopena Sr. Obituary
Groton - Richard J. "Dick" Philopena Sr., 84, of Groton and formerly of Waterford entered eternal life March 14, 2020, at his son Christopher's home. He was born April 28, 1935, in New London the son of the late Frank and Bessy (Rocholü) Philopena. Dick was a plumber in the Plumbers Union Local 777, of 45 years.

His family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, in St Joseph Church, followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, New London.

A complete obit will appear in Thursday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 17, 2020
