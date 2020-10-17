Voluntown - Richard "Rick" Raymond Sr., 60, loving husband, father, and Grampa passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
Rick was born Jan. 18, 1960, in New London to Ronald Sr. and Norma (Mitchell) Raymond. He was married 40 years to Celeste (Fontaine) Raymond and raised two children, Richard Jr., and Ashlee.
Anyone who knew "Rick for short" remembers his quick-witted humor and sarcasm. Rick never passed on an opportunity to get a rise or laugh out of you.
Besides spoiling his dogs, Pepper and Cody, Rick loved hunting, fishing with his best friend Dave, going to auctions and yard sales to find his son a new tool, and collecting fishing poles. Rick and Celeste have been together since they were 14 and he could not live a day without her. Most of all, Rick loved his granddaughter, Ellie. He always talked about teaching her how to play softball and water ski when she got older.
Predeceased by his father, Ronald Sr.; and daughter, Ashlee , Rick is survived by his mother Norma; wife Celeste; son Richard Jr,; daughter-in-Law Maegan; granddaughter Ellison; siblings, Ronald Jr., Rebecca, Roxanne and Randy; and several nieces and nephews.
Private burial arrangements will be made by family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association
.