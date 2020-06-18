Niantic - Richard Reed Chick, of Niantic passed away at L+M Hospital in New London Saturday, June 13, 2020, just three days after turning 81 years old. Born June 10, 1939, in Kittery, Maine he was the son of his predeceased parents, Ruby Doris Foye Chick and Ormond Reed Chick of Groton.
Richard, affectionately called "Dick" or "Papa" leaves behind his beloved wife Theta Lesley Long Chick. Dick and Theta recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. He also leaves behind three daughters and sons-in-law, Robin and Jeffery Greer of East Lyme, Denise and James Reigles of Oakdale, and Candy and John Heikkinen of Waterford; his son and daughter-in-law, Troy and Teresa Chick of Stuart, Fla.; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three more great-grandbabies on the way. Richard was predeceased by his brother David Chick of Denver, Pa.
A graduate of Norwich Technical High School, class of 1958, Richard retired in 1994 after 35 years of service at Electric Boat. During his career he worked in the machine shop, living barge and the purchasing department. His family resided in the town of Ledyard for 15 years and during that time he was an active member of the Republican Town Committee, a Pack Master for Gallup Hill School, a Justice of the Peace and was President of the U.S. Junior Chamber of Commerce. He was an active volunteer for the annual Ledyard fair and Memorial Day parade. Once moving to Niantic he became active with the Niantic Sportsmen's Club and was a member of the Oswegatchie Hills Club for 46 years.
He held a love for riding motorcycles, hunting, boating, and fishing. He enjoyed the days he spent at camps in both Vermont and in Salem, with his wife and family. He loved to travel and fondly told stories of travels to Australia, Scotland and time spent traveling the USA by RV with his family. Dick was happiest when his family gathered around together. "Cheers Papa, we pray your whiskey glass is always fresh, until we see you again."
Richard Chick's remains will be cremated by Abbey Funeral & Cremation Service in Rocky Hill. There will be no public services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published in The Day on Jun. 18, 2020.