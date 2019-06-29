Waterford - Richard Stankov, 62, of Waterford passed away at home Monday, June 24, 2019.



Rich was born in New York June 28, 1956, to Alexander and Helen Stankov. He grew up in North Jersey, graduated from Montclair State University as an accountant and spent most of his career in the publishing field, where he met the love of his life, Dona. He was currently employed as a grants manager at United Services, Dayville.



How do you capture the essence of someone you love for someone else to read? How do you describe a life well lived to those who don't know him? How do you do justice to a man who was our hero? Perhaps only with this: He was a quiet man with an infectious laugh who loved his family with all his heart. A man who had no greater joy than a game of trivia and a quiet night with those he loved. A consummate provider who never asked for a thing in return for all the good he did. A man content to sit in the background and let us shine. Humble. Loving. Supportive. Our rock. And now, our North Star.



Rich is survived by his loving wife, Dona (Galiano); his son, Michael; a brother, Peter Stankov of New Milford, N.J; in-laws, Joann & Mark Sheridan of Carmel, Ind., and Jim & Diane Galiano of Grapevine, Texas. He leaves his nieces and nephew, Katie Lewis, Kelly, Liz, & Tom Sheridan all of Ind.



His family will receive friends and relatives from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Neilan Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at St. Agnes Church, 22 Haigh Avenue, Niantic. Interment will follow at St. Mary's cemetery in New London.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Agnes Church, 22 Haigh Avenue, Niantic, CT or to the Brian Dagle Foundation, 461 Main Street, Niantic, CT 06357. Published in The Day on June 29, 2019