Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard T. "Rick" Thomas Sr.


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard T. "Rick" Thomas Sr. Obituary
Uncasville - Richard "Rick" T. Thomas Sr., 85, of Uncasville died Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61years, Elizabeth (Argo) Thomas.

Rick was born in Princeton, Ky. Sept. 9, 1934, the son of Carl and Julia May (Storms) Thomas. He grew up in Princeton and graduated from Princeton High School.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1954. He and Elizabeth raised their family in Southeastern Connecticut. He worked as a self-employed artisan; and worked in the Connecticut Pipe Trade Union.

Rick loved flying planes and going to airshows. He flew on a P-51 Mustang World War II fighter plane on his 85th birthday in September. He enjoyed skydiving, riding in his 1946 Willy's Jeep and building school projects with all his grandchildren. He was a Freemason for over 50 years. His wife, his kids and grandchildren were the loves of his life.

In addition to his wife, Elizabeth, he is survived by his children, Rick (Mary) Thomas, Ken (Michelle) Thomas and June (Brian) Carroll; as well as seven grandchildren. He is also survived by his six siblings: Bob, Shirley, Linda, Corky, Randy and Chuck.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dinoto Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -