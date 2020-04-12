|
|
Uncasville - Richard "Rick" T. Thomas Sr., 85, of Uncasville died Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61years, Elizabeth (Argo) Thomas.
Rick was born in Princeton, Ky. Sept. 9, 1934, the son of Carl and Julia May (Storms) Thomas. He grew up in Princeton and graduated from Princeton High School.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1954. He and Elizabeth raised their family in Southeastern Connecticut. He worked as a self-employed artisan; and worked in the Connecticut Pipe Trade Union.
Rick loved flying planes and going to airshows. He flew on a P-51 Mustang World War II fighter plane on his 85th birthday in September. He enjoyed skydiving, riding in his 1946 Willy's Jeep and building school projects with all his grandchildren. He was a Freemason for over 50 years. His wife, his kids and grandchildren were the loves of his life.
In addition to his wife, Elizabeth, he is survived by his children, Rick (Mary) Thomas, Ken (Michelle) Thomas and June (Brian) Carroll; as well as seven grandchildren. He is also survived by his six siblings: Bob, Shirley, Linda, Corky, Randy and Chuck.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Apr. 12, 2020