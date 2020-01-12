Home

Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner Obituary
Groton - Richard Wagner, 88 , of F Street in Groton died Thursday evening Jan. 9, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

He was born Feb. 26, 1931, in Leominster, Mass., the son of George H. Wagner Jr. and Elsie Bartlett. He was married to Dorothy R. Wagner, who died in December 2014.

Mr. Wagner had a long career in the United States Navy and served as a chief storekeeper (SS). He is a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam wars.

He is a member of the Fleet Reserve Association, Branch 20 Groton, and a 66-year member of the Wilder Lodge, A.F. & A.M. in Leominster, Mass.

He is survived by three sons, Wayne D. Wagner of Groton, Alan R. Wagner of Waterford, and Karl R. Wagner of Marshfield, Mo.; and a daughter Sandra L. White of Mystic; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A funeral service with full military honors will be held in the spring at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, Mass. There are no calling hours. Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St., Groton is assisting his family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Fleet Reserve Association, Branch 20, 242 Thames St., Groton, CT 06340.
Published in The Day on Jan. 12, 2020
