Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
13 Lake Ave
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 443-8355
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Langley's Restaurant
28 Lamphere Rd.
Waterford, CT
View Map
Richard William Green Sr. Obituary
Niantic - Richard William Green Sr., 74, of Lincoln St., died peacefully Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Richard was born Oct. 29, 1944, in New London, the son of Frederick and Viola Bedard Green. He married Karen Ann Caruso Sept. 23, 1967, in Niantic. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Beverly, Patricia, Frederick, and Charles. Richard graduated from New London High School class of '64. He served in the National Guard and was employed for over 38 years as a First Class Shipfitter at Electric Boat.

Upon retirement, he would fill his days playing on the golf course, meeting up for coffee with friends at McDonalds, trying his luck at the casino, and being the unofficial watch dog of Niantic as he made his daily rounds. Richard adoringly cared for his family's pets and had an affection for wildlife especially squirrels. His greatest joy was his family; the love and closeness were apparent in everything he did and said. All who knew Richard would agree this is just a snapshot of the life of a man who is so much more than this.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife Karen of 51 years, his son Richard and wife Melissa Green Jr. of Niantic; daughter Heather and husband Allen Larson of Niantic; son Shay Green of East Lyme; daughter Hope Green also of Niantic; and four cherished grandchildren, Wade, Benjamin, Julia, and Amelia.

Richard's family invites friends and family to join them at a Celebration of his life between 11 and 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Langley's Restaurant, 28 Lamphere Rd., Waterford, CT.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Humane Society. Please visit www.fultontherouxniantic.com for photos, directions, and more service information.
Published in The Day on Apr. 14, 2019
