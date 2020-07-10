Waterford - July 6, 2020, Richard Williams Jr., was called home by our Lord where he was reunited with his love Nicole DeTillio and his parents, Richard Sr. and Renette Telage Williams. He was born Oct. 22, 1964, his mother always called him her miracle.
Richard is survived by three daughters, Cassidy Shoaf, Taylor Williams, and Isabella Williams; two granddaughters, Skye and Evalyn. He is also survived by his sister Janine Rene Williams; a brother Jeremy Williams; niece Alexandra Williams-Martin, her husband James, and their three children Naszier, Neiara, and James Jr.; a nephew Terrence Cowart Jr. and his two children Terrence III and Laylah Helene.
Richard was a shining star. He excelled at wrestling and football, winning state titles. He attended Cushing Academy in Fitchburg, Mass. and Southern Connecticut University on an athletic scholarship. After college he served in the United States Navy.
Richard was an "old school" from an era that no longer exists. He was a gentleman and a protective force in his family. He was a Union brick layer "mason" for Local 1 Union; he considered himself an artist. You couldn't get in the car with Richard without a detour to point out his amazing work. "Richie" worked all throughout Connecticut and at the end of each project he would finish it with writing "Bella" on the sidewalk or wall that he had built.
He coached youth sports in the town of Waterford for the past 16 years and if you saw Richard you knew Bella was not far behind. He also coached Bella's travel softball team. Being a dedicated, over protective father, his world revolved around his "Bella Luna".
He was always coaching and cheering on the youth, especially his nephew Naz who walks in his great-uncle's footsteps. You always saw him cheering his nephew on at all of his wrestling matches. You always heard Richie before you saw him, known for his loud boisterous voice which could be heard from across a softball field or wrestling mat.
Richard will always be missed and a void is left in our hearts and lives.
Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Stonington is private. Please visit www.byles.com
for directions or to sign the guestbook.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Cactus Jack Foundation for the benefit of Isabella Williams: P O Box 145, Waterford, CT 06385.