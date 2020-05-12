Pawcatuck - Rick T. Ilvento, formerly of West Broad Street in Pawcatuck, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.



Rick was born Sept. 5, 1958, in New London. He was the son of James Ilvento and Barbara DiMaggio.



His survivors include two sisters, Donna Bonelli of Mystic, Julie Ilvento of Stonington; and a brother, James Ilvento of Groton.



He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



There will be no calling hours.



