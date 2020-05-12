Rick T. Ilvento
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pawcatuck - Rick T. Ilvento, formerly of West Broad Street in Pawcatuck, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

Rick was born Sept. 5, 1958, in New London. He was the son of James Ilvento and Barbara DiMaggio.

His survivors include two sisters, Donna Bonelli of Mystic, Julie Ilvento of Stonington; and a brother, James Ilvento of Groton.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

There will be no calling hours.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 12, 2020
My deepest condolences to all the Ilvento family. I remember so well when the Tansey and Ilvento familys would get together. Please know all of my family is keeping all of you in our thoughts and prayers.
Linda Eldridge
Acquaintance
May 12, 2020
My condolences to Donna and family.
Nancy Russell
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved