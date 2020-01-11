|
|
Stonington - Rita D. Hoadley, 93, lifelong resident of Stonington died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, following a brief illness surrounded by her loving family.
Affectionately known to many as "Greet", she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Corinne (Bonneau) Delage.
Rita retired in 1991 from the former Corner and Colonial Pharmacy's.
She was predeceased by her husband, Matthew H. Hoadley.
Rita was a faithful communicant of St. Mary Church in Stonington and a 20-year active member and volunteer of the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. She enjoyed playing cards, dominoes and was an avid Boston Celtics and UCONN Basketball fan. She loved dancing and was always the first one on and the last one off any dance floor. Most of all, Greet loved spending time with her family especially the annual summer picnics at the pool.
She leaves her five children, Michael Hoadley of Cumberland, R.I., Corinne Gomes (John) of Pawcatuck, Jeffrey Hoadley (Deborah) of Stonington, Patricia Law of Westerly, R.I. (former son-in-law, Ken Law) and Brian Hoadley of Stonington; seven grandchildren, Keith Gomes (Kelsey), Beth Riffe (Glen), Jason Hoadley (Jillian), Eric Hoadley (Kelly), Jessica Law, Caroline Roque (Andy) and Tracy Law (fiancé Andy); eleven great-grandchildren, Timothy, Hannah and Braelyn Gomes, Matthew, Thomas, Adam and Chelsea Riffe, Rocco, Ally and Gunnar Hoadley and Violet Roque.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary Church in Stonington. Following her Mass, she will be buried at St. Mary Cemetery in Stonington.
Please consider a donation in Rita's memory to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center in support of the Food Pantry, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck CT. 06379 or pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org
Published in The Day on Jan. 11, 2020