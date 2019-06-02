Groton - Rita A. Diffey, 78, losing her battle against cancer, passed peacefully while surrounded by family Tuesday, May 28th, 2019, in Groton. Rita was born August 21, 1940, in Willimantic to John T. and Dorothy Marcoux Burnore. She married Charles Diffey of Vicksburg, Miss., he preceded her in death. Rita graduated from Windham High School in Willimantic. She worked hard throughout her life providing for her family, retiring in 2003, from Mohegan Sun Casino.



She loved helping people, playing Bingo, spending time with family and friends. All that met her thought of her as cute and full of personality. She will be sorely missed.



She is survived by four children, Robert Perkins of Windom, Debra McGaffin of Grand Island, Neb., Karen Feliciano of Groton, and Duane Perkins of Danielson; brother, William Burnore of Del.; sisters, Cleora Pearl of Chaplin, Kathryn Ives of Preston, and Joan Burnore of Plainfield; 15 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.



Services are private. Donations can be made in Rita's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.