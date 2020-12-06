New London - Rita Jean Smith died unexpectedly April 25, 2020. She was born Oct. 30, 1945, to George and Edna Smith.

A lifelong resident of New London, Rita was a graduate of the Class of 1963 of New London High School. Following graduation, she was employed by the federal government, starting her career at the Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Groton, and spending more than 40 years at the U. S. Coast Guard Academy, where she served in the Registrar's Office, the Department of Management and the Dean's Office.



Rita loved the City of New London, especially her friends and neighbors on Bayshore Drive. She appreciated their many kind words and deeds and the help they provided to her over the past several years. She was very proud of her father, George Smith, who was a veteran of both World Wars. Rita was dedicated to her mom who was her best friend, becoming the caregiver as her mother grew older. She enjoyed reading and watching old movies. She loved all animals, especially her cats. Rita held a special place in her heart for those who cared for the less fortunate. Following her retirement, she volunteered at the Gemma Moran Food Bank where she made many new friends.



Rita was predeceased by her parents George and Edna Smith; as well as her sister Mary Ann Decker. She is survived by her dear friends, Michael and Opal Oliver of Kodiak, Alaska and their family. She also leaves behind her kind and helpful neighbors; as well as many friends and colleagues from the U. S. Coast Guard Academy.



A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New London. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store