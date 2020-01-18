|
|
|
Norwich - Rita M. Smith, 94. of Norwich entered eternal life Jan. 16, 2020, at her daughters home, Abbie Malia of Waterford. She was born Nov. 6, 1925, in Norwich the daughter of the late Edward and Flora (Barry) Brosofske. Rita worked for 30 years at the former S.N.E.T. as an operator.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Family and friends may gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday, in St. Patrick's Cathedral in Norwich. Interment will follow in, St. Joseph Cemetery.
A complete obit will appear in Sunday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Jan. 18, 2020