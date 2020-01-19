|
Norwich - Rita Marie Smith, 94, of Norwich entered eternal life Jan. 16, 2020, in the comfort of her loving family. She was born Nov. 6, 1925, in Norwich the daughter of the late Edward R. and Flora (Barry) Brosofske. She attended local school and graduated from Norwich free Academy, class of 1943. Rita was united in marriage May 12, 1948, in St. Mary Church in Greenville to Charles T. Smith Sr., her beloved husband who died April 19, 2010.
Rita worked for 30 years as an operator for S.N.E.T. and was a member of the Pioneer Club. She was a devout Roman Catholic, and a communicant of St. Patrick's Cathedral. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was the center of her life; she was always preparing meals on holidays and enjoying special events for her grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter and son in-law, Abbie and John Malia of Waterford; a son, Charles T. Smith Jr. of Norwich; three grandchildren, Matthew, Michael and Margaret Malia; a brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Gloria Brosofske of Norwich; and a sister-in-law Elizabeth Cook. She was predeceased by her sister Lorraine Chapman.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London. Family and friends may gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in St. Patrick's Cathedral, Norwich. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Patrick's Building Fund, 213 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360.
Published in The Day on Jan. 19, 2020