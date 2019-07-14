Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Rossi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Rossi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Rossi In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of RITA ROSSI Who Passed Away July 14, 1999 We do not need a special day To bring you to our minds The days we do not think of you are very hard to find You have left a beautiful memory And a sorrow too great to be told But to those who loved you and lost you Your memory will never grow old The flowers we placed upon your grave May wither and decay But the love for you who sleeps there Will never fade away Sadly Missed By, Your Husband Frank, Christine, Nicole & Trent
Published in The Day on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.