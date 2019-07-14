IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of RITA ROSSI Who Passed Away July 14, 1999 We do not need a special day To bring you to our minds The days we do not think of you are very hard to find You have left a beautiful memory And a sorrow too great to be told But to those who loved you and lost you Your memory will never grow old The flowers we placed upon your grave May wither and decay But the love for you who sleeps there Will never fade away Sadly Missed By, Your Husband Frank, Christine, Nicole & Trent Published in The Day on July 14, 2019