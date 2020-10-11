Groton - Ritva Autio, 75, of Groton passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, after losing her fourth and final battle with cancer.



Ritva Autio began life in Finland, where she grew up as a child into a young woman. After meeting and marrying a young Finnish man, who had just spent time in America, it was decided that they should make their way to the United States of America. There they attained citizenship, had a home, a child and worked hard to live the American Dream. All of which continued through 50 years of marriage.



Ritva was naturally observant and artistic. She proved to be a quick study, a hard worker, and was successful at whatever she tried her hand at. She spent many years in the sewing industry, creating and designing all manner of products, from clothing and winter ski wear to working on canvas products for sailboats. She also spent time in the embroidery department at Tee's Plus in Groton. In her latter years, she decided to give wood carving a try; and after putting in the work, found herself to be successful enough to show her work, and become a teacher.



Ritva is sure to be remembered by all who knew her. She will be missed very much by her family. She leaves behind her husband Art; her son Paul and his wife Maureen; and two grandchildren, Erik and Sara.



