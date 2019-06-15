|
|
|
Waterford - Robert A. Douchette, 81, of Waterford, husband of Ginger Davis Douchette, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. Mr. Douchette had been a Foreman at the Millstone Units 1,2, and 3, and had worked for Security Services after retirement.
A celebration of Robert's life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. June 30, 2019, at the Waterford VFW Home on the Boston Post Road.
The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London, is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on June 15, 2019
