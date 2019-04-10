New London - Robert A. Ronfeld, 74, of New London, passed away April 4, 2019, at his home. Bob was born July 12, 1944, in Yakima, Wash. to Henry and Lula A. (Balser) Ronfeld.



After completing his PhD, Bob traveled from San Francisco to become a professor of pharmacokinetics at UCONN. Bob, a retired scientist from Pfizer Inc, loved life and his family. He was an eternal Red Sox and Patriots fan, and enjoyed travel, fishing, the beautiful outdoors and dogs. He was an extraordinary handyman and even rebuilt a 1977 Camaro engine.



Bob and his wife Theresa were privileged to host many of their nieces and nephews over summers, through high school and undergrad as they completed their studies. Education was very important to him and, together with his wife Theresa, he established a family education fund to aid his nieces and nephews in completing college. He was a member of the board of directors of Habitat for Humanity, Lions International and the Emerson Theater Collaborative. He served as the treasurer and deacon for the Congregational Church of North Stonington and worked backstage for the Pfizer Players.



Bob's philosophy was that 'it is better to be lucky than smart.' He counted himself very lucky to have a loving wife, Theresa (Rowland) Broach as well as his children, Nicholas Ronfeld and wife Sara of Florence, Vt., Charles Broach of New York City, Candace Broach of Philadelphia; his nephew, D'Andre Gooden, D'Andre's fiancé Makayla Cunningham and their son Quincy Gooden of New London; and his nephew, Marcus Anderson of Providence, R.I., as well as many other fine nieces and nephews. Robert Ronfeld was a man of exemplary character, a loving husband and a devoted father who will be terribly missed.



Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Congregational Church of North Stonington, 89 Main Street, North Stonington, CT 06359.



