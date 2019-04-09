Groton - Robert A. Tarabek, 78, of Groton, passed away peacefully at home April 5, 2019.



He was born Oct. 27, 1940, in Munhall, Pa., son of John J. and Eleanor Tarabek. He grew up in Munhall and graduated from Munhall High School.



He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 53 years, Marcella; his daughter, Tracie (her significant other, Reginald Cloutier, Sr.); and his granddaughter, Alanna. Marcella and Robert would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary April 24, 2019.



He enjoyed the outdoors, often taking walks at Bluff Point and working in his yard. He enjoyed woodworking, making a number of ornate walking sticks in his leisure time. His greatest pride and joy were his three girls – wife, daughter, and granddaughter, who he adored and were the loves of his life.



He worked as a pipefitter/welder at Millstone Nuclear Power Plant in Waterford until his retirement. He belonged to Local 305.



A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 12 at Sacred Heart Church, 56 Sacred Heart Drive, Groton. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the or the . Published in The Day on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary