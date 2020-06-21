Bob, you have always been a big part of our family. We will miss you beyond words. Now you are healed and no longer suffering. We will be here to support Ronnie.She loved you and took care of you as best she could. Maine won't be the same without you.
Rest In Peace Bob. Until we meet again.
Groton - Robert "Bob" A. VanBibber, 77, of Groton passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born in New London August 28, 1942, the son of Donald H. and Pearl Gray VanBibber. Bob was married to Veronica Hosier VanBibber May 5, 2013, in New London; she survives him.
He graduated in the Class of 1960, from Robert E. Fitch Senior High School; and received a degree in engineering from Mitchell College. Bob worked at General Dynamics Electric Boat Company in Groton from 1960, until retiring as a senior designer in 2006.
He was a life member of the Groton Lodge of Elks, and the Groton Sportsmen's Club. He was a certified conservation educator and firearm safety instructor for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting and spending many hours at Eastern Point Beach.
The family would like to give a special "Thank you" to Samantha Lugo for her care of Bob for many years.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the Colonel Ledyard Cemetery, Mitchell Street, Groton. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a time and place to be announced. Donations in his memory may be directed to either the Groton Lodge of Elks, 700 Shennecossett Road, Groton, CT 06340 or the Groton Sportsmen's Club, 421 Al Harvey Road, Stonington, CT 06378. Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
Published in The Day on Jun. 21, 2020.