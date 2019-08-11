|
|
Waterford - Robert A. "Bob" White Jr., 76, passed away at home in Waterford, Wednesday, July 31, after a year-long struggle with cancer. He was born Feb. 24, 1943.
Bob served his country as a U.S. Navy Diver and was a Vietnam veteran. During his 22-year career, he served on ships and bases around the world.
After retiring from the Navy, Bob worked in construction, as maintenance supervisor for the Old Lyme Inn and for Fred Finn surveyor.
Bob loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and growing hydroponic tomatoes and vegetables. He enjoyed gathering with friends for brews and laughs. He had an independent spirit, and was known for his ingenuity and resourcefulness throughout his life.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Ricketts White; his sons, Darren White and Donovan White; his granddaughters, Cody Page and Alex Lynn; his brother Woodman J. White, sister-in-Law Diane White; his nephews, Woodman White, Jr. and Brian White; and his aunt Linda Bucko.
A Memorial is planned for later in the year.
Published in The Day on Aug. 11, 2019