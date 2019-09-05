|
Groton - Robert A. Zeppieri Sr., 80, of Groton, passed away peacefully after a brief illness surrounded by his family, Monday Sept. 2, 2019, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. Bob was born Jan. 1, 1939, in Groton, to Anthony Zeppieri Sr. and Matilda Buckley Zeppieri.
When he was 17, Bob left Fitch High School, with his parent's permission, to join the United States Marine Corps, and remained a proud Marine for the entirety of his life. "Semper Fi!"
Bob was a highly skilled and respected welder, who began his career at General Dynamics Electric Boat. He then worked on the construction of numerous nuclear powerplants around the country, including Millstone Units 1, 2 and 3. He ended his career at Foxwoods Resort Casino, where he enjoyed working in HVAC.
Bob was a huge fan of both the New York Yankees and UCONN Women's Basketball teams and spent many enjoyable hours watching and listening to games. He was also a very talented artist, painting mostly in oils, and finding his inspiration in the beauty of nature.
He is survived by his children, Marcia (Robert) Redinger, Robert (Anne) Zeppieri Jr., Wes (Janet Collings) Zeppieri, Anthony (Lisa) Zeppieri and Lacee (Brian) Colwell; as well as 14 grandchildren; and one great- grandchild. His sisters Ellen (John) McMicken and Linda (Walter) Boyle; and brother Richard also survive him; as well as countless nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son, Michael R. Zeppieri; his sister Barbara Z. Shepherd; and brothers, William, Anthony, James and Jon.
Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. A funeral service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the funeral home. Burial is private.
Published in The Day on Sept. 5, 2019